Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has opened a medical marijuana clinic at its headquarters in Bangkok as it seeks to expand the herb-based industry.

The Minister of Public Health, Anutin Charnvirakul, said on Monday the clinic will supply patients with cannabis-based medicine that can be used to alleviate conditions such as migraines, insomnia, muscle and joint aches, numbness and loss of appetite.

Charnvirakul said Thailand already has 25 other clinics and 86 hospitals with a supply of cannabis-based medicine, adding that hospitals have requested that pot-based medication be made available in every province within the year.

According to the minister, Thailand’s parliament approved a law to allow for the use of medicinal marijuana in December 2018.

An amendment that seeks to legalise the growing of six marijuana plants per household is currently under review by parliament.

Charnvirakul, a leading proponent of medical marijuana in Thailand, was elected as a lawmaker in an election in March 2019 after running on a platform that strongly supports its legalisation.

He added that he fully supports the use of marijuana to cure diseases but he does not support its recreational use.

Patients who wish to receive treatment from the newly opened clinic that will operate daily can register via a mobile phone application called Dr. Ganja in TTM.