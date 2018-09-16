Thai authorities have charged a Nigerian John Emeka and a Bangkok woman, Wararat Chansod with delivering 2,060 grams of crystal methamphetamine to a New Zealander at a Bangkok hotel.

Thailand’s The Nation newspaper reported that all the suspects were arrested on Saturday.

The newspaper quoting sources at the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, said Emeka and Chansod, both 42, had reserved the hotel room where the alleged delivery took place.

Isidor Rein, 62, the New Zealander allegedly received a briefcase with a secret compartment containing the drugs to take to his country.

Thai agencies working as part of the Airport Interdiction Task Force made the arrests following a September 12 tip-off about a New Zealand man set to receive drugs to smuggle home.

With police on surveillance, Rein allegedly asked hotel staff to arrange a taxi ride for him on Saturday while he was waiting for “friends” in his room.

Emeka and Wararat allegedly arrived that afternoon with the briefcase and all three people were arrested when they returned to the lobby.