Thailand Tourist Police have revealed they plan to visit 1,400 Nigerians living in the country next week, to make sure that they are not involved in any criminal activities.

The deputy tourist police chief Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal made this known on Friday, reports Thai’s The Nation.

Hakpal said the measure is necessary for preventing criminals from coming to use Thailand as a base for illegal activities.

The tourist police also encouraged their citizens to reports foreigners they suspect of being engaged in criminal activities.