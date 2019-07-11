EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) wave flags and chant slogans as they take part in a demonstration to protest against the imprisonnement of a Shiite, in Abuja, on October 29, 2018. - The army and police confronted members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), the group's spokesman Ibrahim Musa told AFP, amid reports of casualties. Rights groups have accused Nigeria's military of killing more than 300 IMN supporters and burying them in mass graves during the 2015 confrontation, a charge the military strongly denies. (Photo by Sodiq ADELAKUN / AFP)
Agence France-Presse

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ites and officers of the Nigerian police force engaged in another faceoff at the federal secretariat on Thursday morning.

The police have now cordoned off the road in front of the secretariat while the protesters chant “Death to Buhari, death to America.

”I will never surrender, I will never support injustice…I will never surrender or support injustice.”

The last protest ended in a confrontation between the police and the protesters after they stormed the National Assembly complex on Tuesday, during which they shot two policemen and also torched three cars and damaged many other vehicles and property.

Police, at last, succeeded in dispersing the protesters with bullets and teargas canisters, while five Shi’ite members were apprehended by the security operatives.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories