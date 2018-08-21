Former tennis player, Gul Hamid, is now selling his trophies in order to live.

The 68-year-old who has been playing tennis for the last 50 years won three International Tennis Federation cups, reports Geo TV.

Speaking to Geo News he said, “I took my cups to sell to Arif Sahib, at Pakistan Sports Board, as I had no choice.”

Jobless since over a decade, Hamid now lives with his second wife in a remote village near Wah Cantt. His first wife and children live in Karachi and he is also responsible for them.

“I prefer death over insults at the hands of a landlord who knocks at my door asking for rent, which I have been managing through thick and thin until now,” he says.

Hamid’s laurels include an ITF hat-trick from 2008 to 2010, the 1986 Oman Open and three gold medals from Pakistan Navy, where he served as a petty officer.