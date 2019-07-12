<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ten yet-to-be identified Nigerians detained in a prison in Noida, Uttar Pradesh in India have escaped from jail.

Reports, according to India’s Business Standard, said the Nigerians who were detained by Gautam Buddh Nagar police broke jail on Thursday. However, some of them have been recaptured.

Additional Director General of Police of Meerut zone, said “Some inmates escaped due to negligence of guard and some of them were later caught. Action being taken against staff whoever is responsible for it.”

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday detained as many as 60 foreigners who were reportedly living in India without valid travel documents or suspected to be involved in criminal activities.

They were arrested in the course of “Operation Clean 10”, meant to catch foreign nationals living in the national capital region.