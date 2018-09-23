his picture taken on September 22, 2018 in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz shows a soldier running past injured comrades lying on the ground at the scene of an attack on a military parade that was marking the anniversary of the outbreak of its devastating 1980-1988 war with Saddam Hussein's Iraq. Dozens of people were killed with dozens others wounded in an attack in the southwestern Khuzestan province on September 22 targeting on an army parade commemorating the anniversary of the 1980-1988 Iran Iraq war, state media reported. MORTEZA JABERIAN / ISNA / AFP
Agence France-Presse

Iran on Sunday warned the United Arab Emirates over “offensive remarks” attributed to a UAE “political advisor” on the weekend’s deadly attack on an Iranian military parade.

The Emirati charge d’affaires was summoned to the foreign ministry over the advisor’s “blatant support” for Saturday’s attack in the city of Ahvaz that killed 29 people, said the ministry’s spokesman Bahram Ghasemi.

“The summoning was over offensive remarks of a (UAE) political advisor,” he said in a statement.

“The charge d’affaires was warned that blatant support of terrorist acts by those linked to Emirati authorities will have repercussions for the UAE government,” said Ghasemi.

The ministry did not disclose the advisor’s name or the controversial comments.

Officials say 29 people were killed in the attack by four gunmen on a military parade in Ahvaz, capital of Khuzestan province bordering Iraq.

Iran blames the attack on an Arab separatist movement supported by a US-backed Gulf state.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR