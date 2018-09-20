The police in South-eastern England, arrested two 15-year-old boys on Thursday, on the suspicion of “preparing for terrorist acts,’’ indicating they were “extreme right’’ sympathisers.

The boys were arrested by counter-terrorism police at their homes in the port town of Ramsgate, and then taken to a police station for questioning, the local Kent Police said in a statement.

Detective Superintendent Nigel Doak of Counter-Terrorism Police South-east, said the arrests were “pre-planned and intelligence-led, and there was no immediate threat to the public’’.

“We are committed to tackling any and all ideologies, which pose a threat to public safety and security.

“We treat the threat from the extreme right in exactly the same way as any other threat,’’ Doak said.

The police statement gave no further details of the arrests.