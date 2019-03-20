



Six soldiers are dead after Taliban militants stormed a paramilitary checkpoint in the south-western Pakistani province of Balochistan, officials said on Wednesday.

“Armed with assault rifles and grenades, the militants attacked the checkpoint in the far-flung Loralai area on Tuesday.

“All six paramilitary soldiers manning the post were killed,’’ police official Naseem Shah told dpa.

A spokesperson for the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was to avenge the death of militants who were killed at the same checkpoint some time ago.

“This is our reminder to all our enemies that we will take revenge of our people,” Taliban spokesperson, Mohamed Khorasani said in a message to media.

Loralai is part of Balochistan, where China has built a deep seas port as part of its 62-billion-dollar project to establish an overland and sea trade route through Pakistan to reach Middle Eastern, European and African markets in future.

The violence has declined in Pakistan since the security forces launched a series of offensives against Islamist militants in 2014; however parts of Balochistan still remain volatile.