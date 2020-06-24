



Taiwan on Wednesday announced that a ban on transit passengers would be lifted on Thursday except for those on flights originating in China and those transiting for more than eight hours.

On March 24, Taiwan imposed a ban on transit passengers to reduce the spread of the new Coronavirus at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

The Deputy Interior Minister Chen Tsung-yen, who doubles as Deputy Commander of Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Centre (CECC), told a news conference on Wednesday that the transit period must not exceed eight hours.

"During transit, the activities of all passengers will be closely monitored by their airlines and an exclusive space will be made available for them to order meals or duty-free products," Tsung-yen said.





According to the CECC, Taiwan has not registered any locally transmitted infections for 73 consecutive days.

In total, Taiwan has reported 446 cases of COVID-19. Seven people have died with 435 recovery.

Tsung-yen also said that border controls would be adjusted to allow more foreigners to enter Taiwan.

From June 29, foreigners and residents of Hong Kong and Macau will be allowed to enter Taiwan for various reasons.

This, he said, excludes sightseeing and social visits.

According to CECC, residents of mainland China remain banned from entering Taiwan.

“All visiting foreigners will have to provide documents showing that they tested negative for the coronavirus up to three days before departure.

“They will have to undergo a 14-day compulsory quarantine after arrival,” he said.