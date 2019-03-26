<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Thousands of Syrians are protesting throughout Syria on Tuesday against US President Donald Trump’s official recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.

Photographs of the protests posted by SANA show protesters carrying banners with various slogans along with Syrian and Palestinian flags.

Protesters in Daraa stated that Trump’s declaration is part the conspiracy and hostile war raged against Syria.

In Homs, protesters said that Syria has the right to reclaim the Golan as per international law, and that no country in the world can change the fact that the Golan is Syrian territory. A picture of the protest in Homs shows a protester carrying a banner saying “AlJawlan is Syrian. It is apart [sic] of Syria. And it will remain Syrian.”

SANA reported that protesters also gathered in Aleppo and Quneitra.

The declaration affirming US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan was signed in the White House alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

The US is the only foreign country that recognizes Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. The decision has been widely criticized internationally.