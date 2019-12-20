<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Switzerland has charged two Ukrainians, including a former parliamentary deputy, for allegedly laundering around 2.8 million euros ($3.1 million) via Swiss bank accounts, the government said Friday.

“The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has filed an indictment with the Federal Criminal Court against the Ukrainian national and long-standing member of the Ukrainian Parliament Mykola Martynenko and a second Ukrainian national,” the Federal Council said in a statement.

“They are accused as part of a criminal group of having laundered around 2.8 million euros through the Swiss financial system.”

The identity of the second Ukrainian national was not revealed.

The laundered money was “suspected to have originated from offences committed in Ukraine and the Czech Republic,” the statement said.

“These alleged offences are currently the subject of criminal investigations by the Ukrainian and Czech authorities.”

According to the prosecutors, Martynenko, using an offshore company he owned, arranged for bank accounts to be opened in Switzerland through which the money would be laundered.

A Czech supplier of components for nuclear power stations, Skoda JS, then made payments into the accounts in return for contracts to supply components to Naek Energoatom, the state operator of nuclear power stations in Ukraine, the prosecutors alleged.