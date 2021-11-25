World

Sweden’s first female premier quits after 8 hours in office

November 25, 2021
Agency
Swedish Social Democratic Party leader and newly appointed Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson during a press conference after the budget vote in the Swedish parliament in Stockholm, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Hours after being tapped as Sweden’s prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government. ”For me, it is about respect, but I also do not want to lead a government where there may be grounds to question its legitimacy,” Andersson told in the news conference. (Pontus Lundahl/TT via AP)

Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, resigned from office just eight hours after she became prime minister.

Andersson was forced to resign after the Green Party — a junior partner to Andersson’s Social Democrats — said it would not be part of an Andersson government if forced to implement a 2022 budget amended by the opposition.

Although her resignation is technical, she is still ready to lead a one-party cabinet and will now face a new vote.

The Green Party said earlier it won’t block her appointment.

“I understand that this may look very messy, and what has happened is completely unique. Despite the fact that the parliamentary positions appear unchanged, the issue should be tried anew. I don’t want to lead a government whose legitimacy might be questioned” Andersson said.

A centre-right party that has previously supported the government refused to back her in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday, sealing the fate of the government’s bill in favour of a competing proposal by conservative parties.

The amendment means some of the government’s key reforms, such as an extra week off for families, are ditched in favour of more spending on the justice system and a gasoline tax cut.

