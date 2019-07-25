<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sweden has rejected the plea by President Donald Trump that U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky be freed on bail as the artist on Thursday was formally charged with assault.

The singer, who has been in custody since 3 July was charged over his alleged involvement in a street brawl in central Stockholm. He faces a maximum of 2 years in prison if convicted.

He will remain in custody pending trial, the Swedish prosecutor’s office said on Thursday, with all finality.

The 30-year-old performer, producer and model from Harlem, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested with two members of his entourage in connection with the fight on June 30.

Mayer’s case gained widespread attention including from U.S. President Donald Trump, who last week urged Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to free the rapper and said he was willing to vouch for Mayers’ bail.

Lofven, through a spokesman said he will not influence Mayers’ legal case. And the prosecutor’s declaration on Thursday appears to have shut the doors of interference.

“I have today commenced criminal proceedings against the three individuals suspected of assault causing actual bodily harm, having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime despite claims of self-defense and provocation,” Public Prosecutor Daniel Suneson said.

Suneson had initially wanted to charge Mayers with aggravated assault.

The rapper, best known for his song “Praise the Lord”, was in Stockholm to perform at the Smash hip-hop festival, but his detention has forced the cancellation of the rest of his European tour. His next performance is scheduled for August 11 in the United States.