Sweden on Friday dismissed an angry outburst from U.S. President, Donald Trump, after prosecutors charged U.S. rapper, A$AP Rocky, with assault.

Sweden said the country’s judicial system was independent of political interference.

Best known for his song, “Praise the Lord”, the 30-year-old performer, producer and model, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained about three weeks ago following a street altercation with two men in Stockholm on June 30.

A$AP Rocky, who was charged on Thursday, will go on trial next week.

Trump, who last week urged Swedish Prime, Minister Stefan Lofven, to free A$AP Rocky, fired off tweets on Thursday saying he was “very disappointed” in Lofven and demanding: “Treat Americans fairly!”

Trump added: “We do so much for Sweden, but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky.”

A spokesman for the Swedish government said on Friday the government would not get involved in the case.

“Sweden and Prime Minister Stefan Lofven have been very clear in the dialogue with both the White House and directly with the American president, that in Sweden everyone is equal before the law and that the government cannot interfere in legal proceedings,” the spokesman said in a text message.

Mayers has said he was innocent and that the men provoked him and his two companions, who have also been charged with assault. If convicted, they could face up to two years in jail.

Trump has said he would personally vouch for Mayers’ bail. Sweden does not have a bail system.