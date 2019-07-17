<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said that all suspects involved in the Easter Sunday terror explosions have been arrested.

He said the arrests were made, following extensive investigations and search operations carried out by security forces and that the suspects might receive the death penalty as there was clear evidence against them, local media reported on Wednesday.

Speaking at a function in Malabe on the outskirts of Colombo, Mr Sirisena said that according to the country’s criminal law, the death sentence could be given to those found guilty of murder and conspiring against the state.

He said all suspects involved in the Easter Sunday attacks should be given death sentence, noting that over 250 people were killed in the incident.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said at the parliament last week that security forces were continuing search operations and investigations.