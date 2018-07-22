President Barack Obama’s former national security adviser, Susan Rice, on Sunday called President Trump’s lengthy one-on-one meeting last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin a “historic mistake.”

“It was a historic mistake to allow the president of the United States — not just Donald Trump, but any president, frankly — to sit for two hours without any notetakers, without any aides present, with one of the most adversarial leaders in the world, relative to the United States,” she said.

Predictably, Rice charged, Russia has been able to use the off-the-record meeting for propaganda purposes.

“Russia is dictating the global public perception of what transpired in that meeting, and we have no basis for countering it,” Rice told ABC’s “This Week.”

“It’s a very, very uncomfortable and indeed dangerous situation for the United States to be in,” she added. “We are left to wonder — and even the president’s Cabinet members are left to wonder — what exactly happened.”

“He’s taken a series of steps that, had Vladimir Putin dictated them, he couldn’t have mirrored more effectively,” Rice said. “What his motivations are I think is a legitimate question … but the policies that this president has pursued globally have served Vladimir Putin’s interests.”

Trump’s meeting with Putin in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday — and his apparent equivocation as to whether Russia meddled in the 2016 election — drew bipartisan condemnation. Trump later said he had misspoken when he said that he didn’t see why it “would” be Russia that had attempted to interfere in the election.

“There’s no inherent problem with two leaders, even from hostile countries, engaging in dialogue,” Rice said. “I support that. But you must come prepared. You must come to advance the United States’ agenda, not to lie prostrate for the Russian agenda.”

Rice, who advised President Obama during his administration’s negotiation of the Iran nuclear deal, notably requested to unmask the names of Trump transition officials caught up in electronic surveillance in the months prior to his election.