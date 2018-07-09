India’s Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence in the 2012 New Delhi bus gang-rape case, a crime that sparked widespread protests leading to stronger anti-rape laws.

The coutry’s top court upheld its own judgement on the death sentence given against four men who had fatally gang raped Jyoti Singh, a 23-year-old physiotherapy student, on a moving bus in Delhi.

The court said that the convicts were heard elaborately during appeals and no grounds were made out for review of the verdict.

The top court pronounced its judgement on the review petition filed by three out of the four convicts handed death penalty.

Badrinath Singh, the victim’s father, said his daughter has “finally got justice”.

“… It took the court one year to review the petitions. However, I am happy that my daughter has finally got justice,” Singh told reporters.

Of the six people arrested, one committed suicide in prison in 2013, while the juvenile was sentenced to three years in a reform facility and released in 2015.

The brutal crime had sparked widespread protests and drew international attention over violence against women in India.

A fast track court had covicted four to death in less than year after the brutal gang-rape and murder of the paramedic student.