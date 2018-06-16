U.S. President Donald Trump took a jab at his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, at the G7 Summit recently, saying all the terrorists were in Paris, media reported on Saturday.

“You must know about this, Emmanuel, because all the terrorists are in Paris,’’ Trump jested as he met with the French president for talks on terrorism.

A series of near-simultaneous terrorist attacks by Islamist militants across Paris on Nov. 13, 2015, claimed 130 lives and injured over 350 people.

Bombings that hit the capital of Belgium the following year were also found to have been organised by the group that plotted Paris killings.