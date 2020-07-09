Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference on the situation of the coronavirus (COVID-2019), in Geneva, Switzerland, February 28, 2020. REUTERS-Denis Balibouse-File Photo

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says its experts will travel to China to work together with their Chinese counterparts to prepare scientific plans for identifying the zoonotic source of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

WHO, in a statement posted on its website, said the experts would develop the scope and Term of Reference (TOR) for a WHO-led international mission.


“Identifying the origin of emerging viral disease has proven complex in past epidemics in different countries.

“A well-planned series of scientific researches will advance the understanding of animal reservoirs and the route of transmission to humans.

“The process is an evolving endeavour which may lead to further international scientific research and collaboration globally,’’ it said.

