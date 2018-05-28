Eating seafood regularly may improve sex life and boost fertility.

A recent study by Harvard researchers found that couples who ate more fish each week were more likely to conceive children during the year of the study.

The researchers tracked outcomes for 500 couples over the course of one year.

“Our study suggests seafood can have many reproductive benefits, including shorter time to pregnancy and more frequent sexual activity,” said study author Audrey Gaskins, from the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

The findings showed that couples who ate seafood more than twice each week had sex more often than couples who consumed less fish.

According to the report, 92 percent of the couples who ate seafood more than twice each week were expecting a child by the end of the study, compared to 79 percent of the couples who ate it less often.

The researchers said the link between seafood intake and pregnancy couldn’t be explained solely by the more frequent sex the couples were having.

They said it suggests that seafood intake might affect semen quality, ovulation or embryo quality.

“Our results stress the importance of not only female but also male diet on time to pregnancy and suggest that both partners should be incorporating more seafood into their diets for the maximum fertility benefit,” Gaskins said.