After the serial blasts on Easter Sunday, Sri Lanka is observing national mourning on Tuesday, a decision taken during a meeting of the National Security Council chaired by President Sirisena.

More than 300 people have died in one of the most dastardly attacks witnessed in Sri Lanka in a long time.

The death toll from Sri Lanka’s Easter Sunday bombings has now reached 310 with several people succumbing to their injuries, according to a police spokesperson.

Investigations are underway even as no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far, but the government spokesperson and Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne in a press briefing pointed towards a radical Muslim group, National Thowheeth Jamaath, for the bombings.

National emergency has been imposed with a curfew between 8 pm and 6 am. President Maithripala Sirisena made the declaration which gives security forces special powers, including the right to search and arrest individuals.

The Christian community is in shock since they never thought they were in the midst of any conflict in this island nations. St. Sebastian’s Church where the worst of the attacks took place is holding a mass funeral.

Allen, a driver by profession says he had a narrow escape not once but twice. I was supposed to be at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel for Easter celebrations but couldn’t go because I had to leave town.

When I heard of the blasts, I rushed back. We are in shock but we have to work. The next day I had parked my car in the same parking lot outside the airport to pick up rides.

I was sleeping in the car when I heard a knock on the window. A cop asked me to leave the premises since a bomb was found there. So, I escaped twice.

Even as condolences and reactions are pouring in from all over the world, Sri Lanka has to grapple with extremism and sectarian, religious strife once again. Colombo has to rethink its policies to ensure peace is restored and normalcy returns.