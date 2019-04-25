EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Sri Lankan security personnel walk past debris next to a dead body slumped over a bench following an explosion in St Sebastian’s Church in Negombo, north of the capital Colombo, on April 21, 2019. – A series of eight devastating bomb blasts ripped through high-end hotels and churches holding Easter services in Sri Lanka on April 21, killing nearly 160 people, including dozens of foreigners. (Photo by STR / AFP) / GRAPHIC CONTENT
All of Sri Lanka’s Catholic churches have been ordered to stay closed and suspend services until security improves after deadly Easter bombings, a senior priest told AFP on Thursday.

“On the advice of the security forces we are keeping all churches closed,” the priest said.

“There will be no public mass said until further notice

President calls for resignations of top security officials

Sri Lanka’s president has asked for the resignations of the defence secretary and national police chief, after security forces failed to take action preventing the attacks.

It wasn’t immediately clear who would be replacing them.

Nine suicide bombers

Sri Lanka police on Wednesday said investigations confirm there were nine suicide bombers, of whom eight have been identified.

One of the nine bombers was a woman, deputy defence minister Ruwan Wijewardene told reporters on Wednesday.

More than 100 people have now been arrested in the country in connection with Easter Sunday blasts, Wijewardene said.

