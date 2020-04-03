<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Spain, one of the countries worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, has registered 932 new COVID-19 deaths within 24 hours, bringing the total to 10,935, the Health Ministry in Madrid announced on Friday.

For the second day in a row, Spain has seen the death rate surge above 900.

It is the seventh consecutive day that the country has registered over 800 deaths.





Meanwhile, the number of confirmed new infections rose by almost 7,500 to a total of almost 118,000.

According to official data, at the same time, almost 4,000 patients infected with COVID-19, the potentially deadly disease caused by the new coronavirus, were released from hospital after recovering.

Of the over 56,000 people treated in Spanish hospitals for COVID-19 to date, over 30,000 have now recovered.