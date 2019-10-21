The current resting place of Francisco Franco. Óscar del Pozo-AFP via Getty Images

The remains of Francisco Franco, Spain’s former right-wing dictator, will be exhumed on Thursday.

The government in Madrid said this on Monday, after a legal and political battle that raised divisive questions over his legacy.

The plan is to move Franco’s body from a massive mausoleum in the so-called “Valley of the Fallen”, north-west of Madrid, to a cemetery north of the city.

“Both exhumation and re-inhumation will be carried out in privacy, in the presence of Franco’s family,’’ the government said in a statement on Twitter.

Spain’s acting Socialist Government decided on the move as part of a bid to transform the “Valley of the Fallen” into a place of national reconciliation.

The exhumation will take place at a time of heightened political tension, with general elections just weeks away on Nov 10.

Originally a memorial erected by Franco himself in honour of those who died on his side of the Spanish Civil War, the site has become a pilgrimage site for Franco followers and right-wing extremists.

Franco’s family lost a legal battle to keep the dictator’s remains in the Valley of the Fallen or have them taken to a family burial site in the Almudena Cathedral in central Madrid.

Franco ruled Spain from 1939, when his forces won the Spanish Civil War, until his death in 1975.

