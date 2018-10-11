



South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday vowed to keep a journey toward a lasting peace and denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula to the end.

Moon made the remarks at the International Fleet Review held in waters off the country’s southern resort island of Jeju, according to the presidential Blue House.

“The South and the North (DPRK) declared the end to military confrontations, and began a journey toward complete denuclearisation and lasting peace,” Moon said though he noted that the Korean Peninsula is in a state of armistice.

The DPRK refers to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Moon went to Pyongyang last month to hold his third summit with top DPRK leader Kim Jong UN, agreeing to end all hostile military acts near the border areas and reconfirming their commitment to the complete denuclearisation of the peninsula.

The peninsula remains technically in a state of war as the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice, not peace treaty.

“The path to peace will never be smooth, but the Republic of Korea will go on the path to the end,” Moon stressed.

The Republic of Korea (ROK) refers to South Korea’s official name.

Moon said strong defense capability will be required to reach the goal of peace and prosperity, pledging to make the South Korean navy stronger in order to let it contribute to peace in Northeast Asia and the world beyond the peninsula.