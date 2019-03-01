



South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Friday said he would consult with the U.S. on inter-Korean economic projects, a day after President Donald Trump left empty-handed from his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Moon said this in a speech while marking the 100th anniversary of mass demonstrations against Japanese colonial rule in Seoul.

Moon renewed his commitment to his plan to re-open two mothballed inter-Korean projects: the Kaesong Industrial Region and the Mount Kumgang tourist region.

Talks on Thursday in Hanoi between Trump and Kim broke down, with meetings ending earlier than scheduled and no agreement signed on denuclearisation.

“I have high regard for President Trump, who has expressed his commitment to continuing talks,” Moon said, adding that he would continue to expand his role as mediator between Pyongyang and Washington.

He said he would employ “any means possible’’ to ensure a complete deal is reached in the negotiations on North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme.

Trump said North Korea had wanted a full lifting of sanctions before its nuclear disarmament would begin.

North Korea, however, said it only requested partial sanctions relief.

Prior to the summit, his second with Kim, Trump had attempted to entice North Korea by saying it would prosper and become “an economic powerhouse” if it abandoned its nuclear weapons.