



South Korean health authorities on Saturday reported 113 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily increase since late March, mainly due to imported cases.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said that 86 of the new cases were imported and included 36 workers returning from Iraq and 32 Russian sailors.

The 113 new infections, the biggest daily jump since March 31, brought the total caseload to 14,092, according to KCDC data.





After falling below 30 for the first time in more than three weeks on Monday, the number of new daily infections began increasing again in part due to locally transmitted cases tied to a nursing home, churches and a front-line military base, news agency Yonhap reported.

Of the locally transmitted infections, 11 were reported in Seoul, 11 in the Gyeonggi Province surrounding the capital and five in Busan.

South Korea has seen sporadic cluster infections since it relaxed stricter social distancing on May 6, with the greater Seoul area accounting for most of the newly added cases in July.

Cases imported from overseas have continued to increase daily by double-digits for 30 consecutive days.