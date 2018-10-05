Former South Korean President Lee Myung-Bak appears for his first trial at the Seoul Central District Court on May 23, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun-Pool via Reuters
Reuters

A Seoul court on Friday jailed former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak for 15 years, making him the latest in a string of high-profile political and business leaders ensnared by corruption charges.

Lee is the fourth former South Korean president to be jailed, with his successor Park Geun-hye imprisoned over a separate graft scandal that toppled her from power in early 2017 and fed concern over cozy ties between government and business.

Lee faced charges of having accepted around $10 million in illegal funds from companies such as conglomerate Samsung and his own intelligence service, but he denied any wrongdoing, saying the investigation was politically motivated.

