Another novel coronavirus patient in South Korea has died, bringing the total number of deaths linked to the virus to 11 in the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

The cause of death is still being investigated for the patient, a 35-year-old Mongolian man who reportedly had a pre-existing liver condition.

There are now nearly 1,000 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in South Korea, after authorities there announced Tuesday that 114 more people were infected.

Of the total 977 cases, the highest concentration are in three locations, including 543 in the southern city of Daegu, 248 in North Gyeongsang Province and 43 in the port city of Busan.





Flights suspended and religious group self-isolating: All flights have been suspended to Daegu, the southern city where the initial outbreak occurred. Several countries and territories have announced restrictions on travel from South Korea, or new warnings for citizens traveling to the country.

The Daegu outbreak had centered around the Shincheonji religious group, but the virus appears to have spread now beyond practitioners.

Several hundred members of the group have tested positive for the virus, and more than 9,000 practitioners have been put into self-isolation while they are tested by health authorities.