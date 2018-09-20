The US government slapped punitive sanctions on a key unit of the Chinese military for its purchase of Russian Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jets and S-400 surface-to-air missiles.
Washington said the purchases by the Equipment Development Department of the Ministry of Defense violated US sanctions on Russia.
The action is “aimed at imposing costs on Russia in response to its malign activities,” a senior US administration official said.
