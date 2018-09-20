(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 9, 2017 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping leaving a business leaders event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. President Donald Trump on September 18, 2018 accused China of seeking to influence upcoming US elections by taking aim at his political support base in the countries' escalating trade war.
Agence France-Presse

The US government slapped punitive sanctions on a key unit of the Chinese military for its purchase of Russian Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jets and S-400 surface-to-air missiles.

Washington said the purchases by the Equipment Development Department of the Ministry of Defense violated US sanctions on Russia.

The action is “aimed at imposing costs on Russia in response to its malign activities,” a senior US administration official said.

