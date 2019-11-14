<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The senior Pastor of Rabboni Centre Ministries in South Africa, Lesego Daniel, has shocked the world after he fed his church members with millipede and beer as holy communion.

According to him, God has given man everything on earth as food and any food man sanctifies or prays on, can equally be the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ and could be taken as the Last Supper.

The cleric provided his congregation with millipede and bottles of beer and other alcoholic drinks which they ate and drank in ‘Communion’.

The church uploaded pictures of the “mass feeding” on its Facebook page and official statement was released.

The church’s statement reads, “Truly this scripture was fulfilled in Rabboni centre ministries today as our father has been teaching us that anything can be declared to be the body and the blood of our Lord Jesus Christ, we don’t discriminate because God gave to us everything that lives and moves about the earth to be food, just as He has given us green plants for food.

“He said to Noah in Genesis 9 that I now give you everything for food to eat and today we are beating the shadows to reveal those who dwell in the shadow of the almighty as we are revealing the ones who belong to the light.

“So sons of glory cannot be judged by what they eat or drink or with regard to religious festivals because these things were a shadow of what was to come, so the reality has come and this reality is found in the body of Christ.

“Creation continues to be joyful in Rabboni centre ministries because it has been subjected to frustration, not by its own choice but by the will of Him who subjected it, in hope that it will be liberated when the sons of glory are revealed.

“Creation wait no more, whatever we touch is blessed, whether it’s chicken, millipede, boerewors, waffles, etc., we sanctify and consecrate it by the word of God and prayer and we declare it to be the body and the blood of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“This is how we call our Lord Jesus Christ affectionately into remembrance and many sons and daughters partook from his body with joy as they have been enlightened by the word of truth.”