The record for the number of times a person has made it to the top of Mount Everest has been broken.

A Nepali mountaineer reached the summit of the world’s highest mountain for the 22nd time on Wednesday.

Kami Rita, 48, narrowly beat two fellow sherpas to the record, with his most recent ascent taking him one summit clear of the pair.

He reached the 8,850m (29,035ft) summit using the Southeast Ridge route while accompanied by 13 other climbers including his clients, an official said.

Meanwhile, a female climber made it to the top for the 9th time – breaking the record for the most summits reached by a woman.

Lhakpa Sherpa, 44, who lives in the US state of Connecticut, broke her own record when she climbed up the Tibetan side of the mountain.

Earlier this week, an Australian man set a new record for climbing the highest peaks on each of the seven continents – four years after breaking his neck in a surfing accident.

With the climbing season in full swing, hundreds of climbers are on Everest – trying to reach the top from both the Nepali and Tibetan sides.

Ethnic sherpas, renowned for their endurance and experience at high altitudes, serve as guides for many foreign mountaineers attempting to climb the highest Himalayan peaks.

New Zealand’s Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay were the first climbers to reach the summit in 1953.