



A Republican Senator and former presidential candidate in the United States, Mitt Romney, on Saturday night, congratulated president-elect, Joe Biden, and the vice president-elect, Kamala Harris.

Romney has always been a critic of President Donald Trump and on Friday disagreed with him over Trump’s claim of election fraud, saying the president’s claim was reckless.





Senator Romney, in a one-paragraph tweet congratulating Biden and Harris, described them as both of them as people of goodwill and admirable character.

According to his Tweet: “Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of goodwill and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead.”