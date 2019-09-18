<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Michael Folmer, a Pennsylvania State Senator, is facing charges of possession of child pornography.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday in a news release that an investigation has begun as a result of a CyberTip reporting that an electronic service provider, Tumblr, discovered that a user had uploaded an image of child pornography using their application.

According to Josh Shapiro, the investigation led to the home of Michael Folmer in Lebanon, PA. The Office of Attorney General‘s Child Predator Section, Lebanon City Police Department, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant on Tuesday and found images of child pornography on the defendant’s phone.

The defendant was charged Tuesday evening with Sexual Abuse of Children, Possession of Child Pornography, and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.