The United Nations said on Friday the humanitarian crisis in the North-East following the Boko Haram insurgency needed urgent attention.

In a statement after the end of a five-day visit by officials of UN agencies and NGOs representing the Interagency Standing Committee to the troubled North East, the body said the humanitarian crisis in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states called for renewed support.

The team also lamented that the number of people facing food insecurity had increased to three million.

The statement said, “During the mission (to the North-East) the senior officials met with the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, the governor of Borno State, and a wide range of UN agencies, humanitarian NGOs and partners in Maiduguri. They also visited several camps for internally displaced persons and some of the towns most affected by the crisis in Borno State – Damboa, Dikwa, and Rann.”

The statement quoted the Director of the Operations and Advocacy Division for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Ms Reena Ghelani, as saying, “The crisis in the Lake Chad Region is far from over. This is not the time for the humanitarian community and the rest of the international community to spare any effort.”