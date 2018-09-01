Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have admitted that the bombing of a school bus in Yemen last month – which killed 51 people, including 40 children – was “unjustified”.

A probe by the coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels concluded on Saturday that “mistakes” had been made in the air raid and those behind it should be held accountable, according to Mansour Ahmed al-Mansour, a legal adviser to the military alliance’s Joint Incident Assessment Team.

The probe came after the August 9 coalition air raid in Saada, a province controlled by the Houthis, sparked widespread condemnation and calls for an independent investigation from the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF’s regional director in the Middle East and North Africa, tweeted at the time: “NO EXCUSES ANYMORE!!”

“Does the world really need more innocent children’s lives to stop the cruel war on children in Yemen?” he said.

Following the attack, individual members of the Congress in the United States also called on their country’s army to clarify its role in the war and investigate whether support for the air raids could render US military personnel “liable under the war crimes act”.

The US has been the biggest supplier of military equipment to Riyadh, with more than $90bn of sales recorded between 2010 and 2015.