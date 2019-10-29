Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State was believed to have been killed in a raid on Saturday by US Special Operation Forces in Syria.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on the killing of Islamic State’s leader, describing the operation as a historic step in the fight against extremism, Saudi state TV Ekhbariya reported on Tuesday.

