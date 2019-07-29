<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Royal Court of Saudi Arabia has announced the demise of Prince Bandar bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud on Sunday evening, says Saudi Press Agency.

Prince Bandar, the tenth son of the country’s founding monarch Abdulaziz Ibn Al Saud, and the eldest surviving member of the ruling family, died at the age of 96.

According to the statement issued by the Royal Court, prayers will be held today after Isha prayers at the Grand Mosque (Masjid Al-Haram) in the holy city of Makkah.

At the time of his death, Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was not actively involved in political royal within the ruling Al Saud family.

Prince Bandar’s sons, however, hold important posts: Prince Faisal bin Bandar is governor of Riyadh; Prince Abdullah bin Bandar heads the National Guard; Prince Abdullah bin Bandar is deputy governor of Mecca and Prince Khalid bin Bandar serves as an adviser to King Salman.