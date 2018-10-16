



Turkish police are to search the Saudi consul’s residence in Istanbul over the disappearance and alleged murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi has not been seen since entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul nearly two weeks ago.

There are claims he was killed and dismembered inside the building by a 15-member Saudi “assassination squad” and say they have evidence to support their claims.

Saudi Arabia previously called the allegation “baseless”, but reports suggest they may acknowledge Mr Khashoggi was killed there.

Overnight, Turkish forensic teams searched the consulate building where the renowned journalist was last seen entering.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the investigation in the Saudi consulate is looking into toxic materials.

Erdogan added he hoped a reasonable view would be reached as soon as possible in the investigation.