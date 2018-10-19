



Staff members of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul testified to prosecutors Friday in a probe into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state-run Anadolu news agency said.

Fifteen employees, all Turkish nationals, were giving statements as witnesses, it said.

The development comes after Turkish investigators searched the consulate and the residence of the consul, who returned to Riyadh on Tuesday.

Among those who testified at the prosecutors’ offices inside Istanbul’s main courthouse were the consulate driver, technicians, accountants and receptionists, Anadolu reported.

Khashoggi has not been seen since he entered the consulate on October 2 for paperwork.

Turkish officials have claimed he was killed inside the consulate — allegations slammed as “baseless” by Saudi Arabia.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he believed that the journalist, a Washington Post contributor, was dead and warned of “very severe” consequences should Riyadh be proven responsible.

Saudi Arabia’s consul general Mohammed al-Otaibi left Istanbul on Tuesday bound for Riyadh on a scheduled flight before his home was searched by the Turkish team.