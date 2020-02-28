Saudi Arabia on Friday barred citizens from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council from entering two of Islam’s holiest cities amid fears over the new coronavirus, the foreign ministry said.
The ministry announced in a statement “the temporary suspension of entry of the Council’s citizens to the cities of Mecca and Medina.”
It did not confirm whether this suspension extended to Saudi citizens.
