<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Saudi Arabia said it has relieved Mohammed Al–Tuwaijri from his post as minister of economy and planning and appointed him as an adviser at the Royal Court, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

According to SPA, the royal decree replaced him with Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, who will take on the economy and planning role in addition to his existing post as minister of finance.





In February, Saudi Arabia created ministries for sports, tourism and investment as part of a cabinet reshuffle in the oil-rich monarchy.

Saudi Arabia has implemented a series of social and economic reforms in recent years, championed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The crown prince aims to open up the conservative kingdom in the entertainment and tourism sector.