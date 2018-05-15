The Saudi Arabian government on Tuesday said it opposed the US decision to relocate its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
“The kingdom rejects the American administration’s decision to transfer its embassy to Jerusalem,” the council of ministers said in a state carried by state-run Saudi Press Agency.
“This step represents a significant prejudice against the rights of the Palestinian people which have been guaranteed by international resolutions,” it said.
