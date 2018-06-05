On the first anniversary of the blockade of Qatar by Saudi Arabia, the country’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said on Monday that Qataris are welcome to visit the kingdom to perform the Lesser Hajj, known as Umrah.

Saudi Arabia spearheaded a blockade and severance of relations with Qatar by five Arab countries, including UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and Yemen on June 5.

Al Arabiya quoting the Saudi Press Agency reported that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah welcomes the Qatari people to perform Umrah rituals following a completion of registering their legal information upon arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.”

According to the Ministry of Hajj, about seven million Muslims coming from all various countries in the world performed Umrah rituals “in ease, comfort, tranquility and security” last year.

“Upon directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers, and Minister of Defence, the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia harnessed all potentials and capabilities in addition to all human qualified resources for the service of all Umrah performers during their stay in the Kingdom,” the ministry said in a statement to SPA.

“With regard to expatriates in Qatar who want to perform Umrah rituals, they can through registering their data on the Ministry’s website, and completing electronic contracting procedures with the Saudi authorised Umrah companies for selecting the service package,” the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.

The ministry added that the citizens and residents in Qatar can come by air through King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah via all airlines companies except Qatar Airways during the holy month of Ramadan of this year.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also said that “all services and facilities provided by the Saudi government to the pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors from all different countries of the world embody the Kingdom’s leading role.”