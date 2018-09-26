Saudi Arabia will offer an electronic visa for foreign visitors to attend sporting events and concerts from December, as it tries to diversify its economy and open its society, local media reported on Wednesday.

At present, foreigners travelling to the Muslim country are largely restricted to resident workers and their dependents, business travellers, and Muslim pilgrims who are given special visas to travel to holy sites.

Plans to admit significant numbers of tourists from abroad have been discussed for years, only to be blocked by conservative opinion and bureaucracy.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seeking to develop new industries to wean Saudi Arabia off dependency on oil exports.

Economic reforms aim to lift total tourism spending in the country, by local citizens as well as foreigners, to 46.6 billion dollars in 2020 from 27.9 billion dollars in 2015.

According to a statement by the General Sports Authority (GSA), the “sharek” visa process will be introduced in time for a motor race on Dec. 15.

“We hope the Saudia Diriyah E Prix will see fans from around the globe come to Saudi Arabia to watch this epic sporting spectacle as now your ticket is your visa,” said Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal, vice chair of the GSA.

A promotional video seen by Reuters said the new visa would grant holders “free mobility within specific Saudi territories” during, before and after an event.

The holy cities of Mecca and Medina remain off-limits for non-Muslims.

Applicants will be able to obtain 14-day visas online for 640 riyals (170.65 dollars) and enter from any port of entry.