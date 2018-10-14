



Saudi Arabia says it rejects any “threats” of sanctions or political pressure from America over the disappearance of a journalist.

Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi regime, has been missing since he entered the country’s consulate in Turkey on 2 October.

In a statement issued via the State-run Saudi Press Agency on Sunday also warned that the Kingdom would respond to any steps taken against it.

It did not directly acknowledge Mr Khashoggi’s disappearance and came shortly after the Saudi stock market plunged by nearly 7% at on Sunday.

Turkish officials say the journalist was killed and dismembered inside the consulate and say they have evidence to support their claims.

They have not made any of the information they are basing their claims on public, although pro-government Turkish press reported that the audio of the killing was recorded on Mr Khashoggi’s Apple Watch and uploaded to his iCloud, a remote storage facility.

Saudi officials call the allegations “baseless”, but have offered no evidence Mr Khashoggi left the consulate.