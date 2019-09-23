<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said yesterday that his country wants “good relations” with Iran, but Tehran meets this with “death and destruction”, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Al-Jubeir said that if it was proven that Iran stands behind the missile attacks on the oil facilities last week, this would be deemed an “act of war”.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “We hope, by any means, to avoid war… We have priorities –reforming our country.”

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

However, he blamed Iran for the attacks because, according to him, it supplied the attackers with the missiles and drones used in the attack.

Al-Jubeir also insisted that the attack could have been launched from Iran because “it came from the north”.

His comments are contrary to evidence made public which does not suggest that the attacks came from the north or north-west.

He told Sky News that the kingdom “is ready to do whatever it takes to defend itself against further missile and drone attacks.”

However, he stressed that “war is the last option.”