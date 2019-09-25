The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions on Chinese companies for buying Iranian oil, stepping up pressure despite European attempts to arrange talks between Washington and Tehran.
“Today we’re imposing sanctions on certain Chinese entities for knowingly transporting oil from Iran contrary to United States sanctions,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told an anti-Tehran pressure group on the sidelines of the United Nations.
