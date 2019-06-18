<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The government of El Salvador has announced decision to withdraw its recognition of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).

Morocco controls two-thirds of Western Sahara and sees it as part of its historic territory.

However, some, including the UN, see Western Sahara as Africa’s last colony.

“The Government of Salvador informs the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco of its decision to withdraw its recogition of the SADR and sever all ties with this entity”, the Salvadoran government said in a joint statement signed by Morocco’s minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nasser Bourita, and his Salvadoran counterpart, Alexandra Hill Tinoco, in the presence of President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele.

“The decision will be communicated to the United Nations and the other relevant regional organizations,” the statement, made available to newsmen by the Moroccan embassy in Abuja, added.

“El Salvador’s government supports the territorial integrity and the national sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco as well as its autonomy initiative that represents the only possible solution to this regional conflict,” it said.